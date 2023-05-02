Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Highland Village middle school empowering girls through leadership

Briarhill Middle School students at a recent BeYOUtiful Club meeting.

During advisory period on any given Wednesday or Thursday, 35 Briarhill Middle School students in Highland Village gather for their BeYOUtiful Club meeting. Girls in any grade level are invited to join, led by Briarhill staff members Jennifer Andrews, Rebecca Bonner, and Desiree Beard. Though the club has several goals the main idea is simple – to empower girls at Briarhill and beyond.

“Our purpose is to give girls an opportunity to feel empowered,” Andrews said. “[We want them to] gain self-awareness, develop positive coping strategies, improve daily problem solving skills, feel connected with other girls, and make healthy decisions as they grow through middle school.”

The club also prioritizes community service throughout the school year. This year they adopted three students in LISD’s Adopt an Angel drive, raised money to provide items to Refugee Services of Texas, and are currently planning a fundraiser for Denton County Friends of the Family.

To celebrate both their internal and external work, the club hosted a luncheon in the Briarhill Middle School library on April 6. Female mentors from across the district came, including some high school students from Marcus High School. The mentors enjoyed encouraging the young students and giving them advice for the future.

Previous articleFlower Mound residents displaced by fire
