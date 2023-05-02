Flower Mound residents displaced by fire

Residents of a mobile home in Flower Mound were displaced early Tuesday morning after a fire started on the home’s back porch.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Live Oak Lane (near Lakeside), where they found fire on the back porch beginning to enter the home, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman. The three adults, three cats and one dog inside the home were able to get out of the home safely, and crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The suspected cause of the fire was a heat lamp that was plugged into an extension cord and was being used to keep a cage of ducks warm on the porch. The ducks were not located after the fire and are believed to have perished, according to the FMFD spokesman, who urged residents to not overload electrical outlets.

While the fire was stopped before getting very far into the home, it is inhabitable because of heat and smoke damage.