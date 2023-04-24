TxDOT to hold public meeting about Hwy 377 expansion

The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next month to share details and solicit feedback about a proposed project that would widen Hwy 377 from Hwy 114 in Roanoke to just south of FM 1171 in Flower Mound.

TxDOT proposes to widen Hwy 377 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway for the 3.4 miles between those major east-west roadways in southern Denton County. The project’s purpose is to provide capacity and safety enhancements, according to a TxDOT news release. The proposed project would require about 6 acres of additional right-of-way.

The public meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on May 11 at Byron Nelson High School, 2775 Bobcat Blvd. in Trophy Club. Residents who are unable to attend that in-person meeting can view the meeting materials and provide feedback from 6 p.m. May 11 through 11:59 p.m. May 26 at keepitmovingdallas.com/us377roanoke.

This would be the final project to provide uniform enhancements to the Hwy 377 corridor from Denton to Roanoke. The project that will expand the 6.13-mile stretch of Hwy 377 from Crawford Road to just south of FM 1171 is expected to begin soon.