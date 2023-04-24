Monday, April 24, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

LETTER: Kevin Cox is the right choice for Place 3

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
3

It’s important that former members of Council reach back and mentor new members. In working with Kevin Cox over the last year, my husband and I found him to be a man of integrity and someone who is teachable. He is willing to listen, weighing all options, before coming to a conclusion that is best for all. Kevin did not quit after losing the last election. Helping shape the future of Highland. Village is important enough to him that he is working hard to earn every vote again. The City of Highland Village is facing challenging times. With his expertise, willingness to learn, and fresh perspectives, we have no doubt that Kevin Cox is the right choice for Place 3 in this election. It does not go unnoticed that so many former mayors and council people support Kevin in this election. They trust that he will honor their legacy and continue down a path that will allow Highland Village to remain a quality city of choice.

Former Mayor Dianne Costa
Dr. Dennis Costa
Highland Village

Previous articleFlower Mound council passes resolutions against proposed state bills
Next articleTxDOT to hold public meeting about Hwy 377 expansion
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.