LETTER: Kevin Cox is the right choice for Place 3

It’s important that former members of Council reach back and mentor new members. In working with Kevin Cox over the last year, my husband and I found him to be a man of integrity and someone who is teachable. He is willing to listen, weighing all options, before coming to a conclusion that is best for all. Kevin did not quit after losing the last election. Helping shape the future of Highland. Village is important enough to him that he is working hard to earn every vote again. The City of Highland Village is facing challenging times. With his expertise, willingness to learn, and fresh perspectives, we have no doubt that Kevin Cox is the right choice for Place 3 in this election. It does not go unnoticed that so many former mayors and council people support Kevin in this election. They trust that he will honor their legacy and continue down a path that will allow Highland Village to remain a quality city of choice.

Former Mayor Dianne Costa

Dr. Dennis Costa

Highland Village