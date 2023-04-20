VIDEO: Lewisville ISD Candidate Forum

The Lewisville ISD Council of PTAs held a candidate forum for LISD board candidates April 19 at the LISD Bolin Administrative Center.

Two seats on the LISD Board of Trustees are up for election this year. Places 6 and 7 will be on the ballot in May, and both incumbents did not seek reelection.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.