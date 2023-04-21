Brad Ruthrauff hopes to grow Flower Mound the right way with town council bid

Brad Ruthrauff has always been at the center of any decision related to Flower Mound’s future and the residents who live here. He’s loved watching this area grow and evolve, and if there were ever a change he didn’t understand, he’d be at the next town council meeting asking why. If someone needed to spearhead conversations with developers, he’d be that guy, too. And when he was invited to join the planning and zoning commission in 2015, he was honored to step in.

Twenty-four years later, Ruthrauff is more involved than ever — which is why the next logical step is to run for town council.

“I want to take that experience and knowledge and help lead the town in the next phase of growth,” Ruthrauff said. “I’ve been here for a long time, so it’s only natural that the next step is town council. I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that our town continues to thrive and that our residents proudly call it home.”

Ruthrauff is running for Place 2, and his objectives are clear. He wants to uphold the principles outlined in the town’s master plan, a blueprint for guiding future growth and development in the community. With that should come smart, controlled, and measured growth that enhances resident life and is dictated by openly collaborating with residents to ensure only the right development moves forward.

Lastly, Ruthrauff wants to advocate for a fairer distribution of taxes between businesses and residents.

“This is a well-laid-out town, and I can’t imagine living elsewhere,” he said. “There are so many things we look at as one individual thing and vote yes or no, but we don’t think about what that might do to the surrounding areas — not just today but 15 and 20 years down the road. I am confident we can make a positive impact and shape the future of our town in a way that benefits us all.”

To learn more about Brad Ruthrauff, visit brad4flowermound.com.

Brad’s Experience:

Graduate of the Flower Mound Citizen Academy

Chair of Planning and Zoning Commission Board

Chair Smart Growth Board

Chair Capital Improvement Advisory Committee

Political Ad paid for by Brad Ruthrauff Campaign