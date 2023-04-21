Friday, April 21, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Brad Ruthrauff hopes to grow Flower Mound the right way with town council bid

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
1
Brad Ruthrauff

Brad Ruthrauff has always been at the center of any decision related to Flower Mound’s future and the residents who live here. He’s loved watching this area grow and evolve, and if there were ever a change he didn’t understand, he’d be at the next town council meeting asking why. If someone needed to spearhead conversations with developers, he’d be that guy, too. And when he was invited to join the planning and zoning commission in 2015, he was honored to step in.

Twenty-four years later, Ruthrauff is more involved than ever — which is why the next logical step is to run for town council.

“I want to take that experience and knowledge and help lead the town in the next phase of growth,” Ruthrauff said. “I’ve been here for a long time, so it’s only natural that the next step is town council. I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that our town continues to thrive and that our residents proudly call it home.”

Ruthrauff is running for Place 2, and his objectives are clear. He wants to uphold the principles outlined in the town’s master plan, a blueprint for guiding future growth and development in the community. With that should come smart, controlled, and measured growth that enhances resident life and is dictated by openly collaborating with residents to ensure only the right development moves forward.

Lastly, Ruthrauff wants to advocate for a fairer distribution of taxes between businesses and residents.

“This is a well-laid-out town, and I can’t imagine living elsewhere,” he said. “There are so many things we look at as one individual thing and vote yes or no, but we don’t think about what that might do to the surrounding areas — not just today but 15 and 20 years down the road. I am confident we can make a positive impact and shape the future of our town in a way that benefits us all.”

To learn more about Brad Ruthrauff, visit brad4flowermound.com.

Brad’s Experience:

Graduate of the Flower Mound Citizen Academy

Chair of Planning and Zoning Commission Board

Chair Smart Growth Board

Chair Capital Improvement Advisory Committee

 

Political Ad paid for by Brad Ruthrauff Campaign

Previous articleVIDEO: Lewisville ISD Candidate Forum
Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.