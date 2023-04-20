Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our March 2023 print issue.

Cracked & Crepe, a new breakfast and lunch restaurant, has replaced Starwood Cafe at 5851 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound.

Tomo Sushi is now open at 2628 Long Prairie Road, #105, Flower Mound.

The Hive, a drop-in “playcare” center, is now open at 1485 Commons Circle, #200, in Northlake Commons.

Harold Dean Smoked Goods is now open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner at 5801 Long Prairie Rd., #870, Flower Mound.

Wild Fork Foods, offering fresh meat and seafood, is now open at 5850 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

The Chapel at River Walk, 4040 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, recently reopened after a remodel by new owners Walters Wedding Estates of Hickory Creek.

The Argyle Town Council last month approved an alcohol sales waiver for Marty B’s proposed Cactus Canyon Tex-Mex restaurant on FM 407 between Hwy 377 and I-35W.

Wise Health System will soon join Medical City Healthcare, a division of HCA Healthcare. Wise Health serves residents in five North Texas counties, and has an Emergency Center, Surgical Hospital and Healing Center at Crawford Road and I-35W.

