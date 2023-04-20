Thursday, April 20, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Tomo Sushi is now open at Flower Mound.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our March 2023 print issue.

Cracked & Crepe, a new breakfast and lunch restaurant, has replaced Starwood Cafe at 5851 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound.

Tomo Sushi is now open at 2628 Long Prairie Road, #105, Flower Mound.

The Hive, a drop-in “playcare” center, is now open at 1485 Commons Circle, #200, in Northlake Commons.

Harold Dean Smoked Goods is now open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner at 5801 Long Prairie Rd., #870, Flower Mound.

Wild Fork Foods, offering fresh meat and seafood, is now open at 5850 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

The Chapel at River Walk, 4040 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, recently reopened after a remodel by new owners Walters Wedding Estates of Hickory Creek.

 The Argyle Town Council last month approved an alcohol sales waiver for Marty B’s proposed Cactus Canyon Tex-Mex restaurant on FM 407 between Hwy 377 and I-35W.

Wise Health System will soon join Medical City Healthcare, a division of HCA Healthcare. Wise Health serves residents in five North Texas counties, and has an Emergency Center, Surgical Hospital and Healing Center at Crawford Road and I-35W.

 Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Previous articleFlower Mound council unites to oppose state bills threatening local control
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.