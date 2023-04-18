Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Harvest Happenings — April 2023

Harvest spring-breakers blow off some STEAM.
Page Austin, Harvest Lifestyle Manager

Flowers are starting to bloom. Trees are turning green. All signs that spring is here. Another sign is spring break!

While schools took a break, our programming ramped up! We wanted to make sure there were fun activities for those families staying home. From gardening, magic show, Pi Day with pythons, to color wars, and St. Patrick’s Day activities, we had something happening every day!

One of the coolest programs we hosted was Challenge Island. This is a STEM + Art = STEAM education program where engineering meets imagination.

We brought in a day camp where Harvest kids took an imaginary trip to the Taj Mahal. Our kiddos became engineers to help fix a problem. They collaborated in groups to solve a team challenge using their creativity, intuition, critical thinking, and tools from their treasure chest. We love bringing Challenge Island Camps to Harvest because it allows our kids to step away from their screens and into their imaginations.

We look forward to hosting more this summer!

