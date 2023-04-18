Bike with the Blue event to be held in Lakeside

The community is invited to a fun family-friendly event next month in Lakeside, hosted by the Flower Mound Police Department and the town of Flower Mound.

The FMPD’s annual Bike with Blue event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, with a 5K, all-ages all-skills civilian bike race, the kids Bike with the Blue ride with police officers, and the police bicycle unit race. All proceeds from the event will benefit Journey to Dream, Kyle’s Place, a shelter for teenagers in Lewisville.

Click here to register. For information about sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected].