Electronics company moving headquarters to Flower Mound

Uniden America Corporation, the North American subsidiary of Japan-based Uniden Corporation, is moving its corporate U.S. headquarters from Irving to Flower Mound, the town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday.

Uniden will occupy more than 31,000 square feet at 301 International Parkway, Suite 480. The corporation manufactures and markets wireless consumer electronic products, including home security and video security systems, Bearcat scanners, FRS/GMRS radios, marine radios, radar detectors, dash cams and other wireless personal communications products, which are sold through retailers and distributors throughout the Americas, according to a news release from the town.