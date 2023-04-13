Thursday, April 13, 2023
Denton rotary club hosting lithium-ion battery recycling drive

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Pilot Knob Rotary Club

The Pilot Knob Rotary Club in Denton will host a lithium-ion battery recycling drive later this month.

“You may have some old phones, laptops and other rechargeable devices containing lithium-ion batteries that you’re wondering what to do with,” the club said in a news release. Consumer devices contribute to the world’s fastest-growing waste stream. Americans spend trillions on electronics and discard hundreds of millions of devices every year. Very few devices are recycled responsibly, so households who do recycle make a significant, positive impact.”

To help recycle these batteries and rechargeable devices safely, the club will hold a recycling drive on April 22, Earth Day at the Denton County Fairgrounds, 2217 North Carroll Blvd., from 4-9 p.m. Individual lithium-ion batteries and smaller devices will also be collected from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at several Discount Tire locations, as well as Lewisville’s ColorPalooza event and Tea Xetera in Northlake. Click here for the full list of locations.

The collected lithium-ion batteries and rechargeable devices will be recycled by Redwood Materials, which can recover over 95% of the critical minerals and rare earth elements from these batteries.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

