Meet the Candidates: Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 6

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Denton ISD, Places 6 and 7 are on the ballot. In Place 6, Jim Alexander (who has served on the board for 30 years) did not seek reelection, and Charlie Stinson, Terry Senne and Lori Tays are running to replace him. In Place 7, Carolyn Rachaner is challenging Incumbent Party Sosa-Sanchez’s reelection bid.

The district also called a bond election for $1.4 billion for three new elementary schools, a new high school and more.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Place 6 on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 6 (3-year-term)

Dr. Terry Senne, 68

City of residence: Denton

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 16 years

Occupation: Retired, Director of Academic Assessment & Associate Professor of Kinesiology, Emerita

Education: Ph.D. Educational Research & Policy Analysis, North Carolina State University

M.S. Physical Education (Curriculum & Instruction Concentration), University of Illinois at Chicago

B.S. Physical Education, George Williams College, Downers Grove, IL

Previous public service: 1. Denton County Elections Office-Deputy Voter Registrar and Election Worker (poll worker.

2. Denton County Conservative Coalition – Member of Vetting Committee for candidates running for an elected office in Denton County.

3. True Texas Project- Member and active participant

4. State Delegate, Republican Party of Texas, Summer 2022

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? God has placed it on my heart to run, “for such a time as this” (Esther 4:13-14). After watching Denton ISD Board meetings since spring 2022, I am compelled to stand in the gap and take action. I am passionate about our children, grandchildren, and their education. We are at a crossroads in education. Schools are indoctrinating our children rather than protecting them. Academic performance is not up to standard. Schools are circumventing the rights and responsibilities of parents/guardians. Schools are attempting to become a “one-stop shop”.

I am the best qualified for this position as a veteran educator and administrator of 40 years. I am an expert in academic learning performance, learning outcomes assessment, teacher development, and policy analyses. All of these skills will be very useful as a conservative contributing member of the Board.

Mission statement: If elected, I plan to (1) eliminate indoctrination of students; (2) conduct a comprehensive review of Board policies for accountability and transparency; (3) return to the of teaching academic subjects, improving student learning performance, and helping students become good citizens; and (4) respect and honor parent concerns with solutions.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent?No.

Website: terryfordentonisd.com

Facebook page: Dr. Terry Senne for Denton ISD School Board Place 6

Charlie Stinson, 49

Town of residence: Lantana

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 14 years

Occupation: CEO/President Nationwide Express Inc.

Education: Bachelor of Science Marketing, University of Alabama

Master of Business Administration, Data Analytics, LSUS

Certified Lean Practitioner

The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business Executive Education – Fundamentals of Effective Sales Management

Previous public service: Citizen Advisory Committee – Denton ISD

Security & Safety Committee – Denton ISD

National Freight Transportation Association – Board

Capstone Condominium Board Trustee & President elect

Steel Manufacturers Association past Chairman

Customer Advisory Board BNSF Railway

Member Valley Creek Church

Past youth sports coach 14 years; GLASA, FC Legends, HVBSA, others

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I, Charlie Stinson, genuinely care about your children, to include my own, and the fiscal responsibility of our dollars that represent Denton ISD, each child & their educators deserve a fruitful future, with zero agendas or political motivation. My ability to manage, develop and implement strategic plans & budgets, based on 25 years in corporate America and running my own logistics company allow tremendous oversight with regard to accountability and therefore, critical with our districts fast growth and current bond proposals. I am your choice for School Board Trustee Place 6!

Mission statement: Continuous improvement of student outcomes and teacher effectiveness while improving the culture & climate for every school & classroom. Ensure that students and teachers feel safe and valued. The ability to serve as a board member during this critical time in our districts fast growth is important for fiscal responsibility.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes

Facebook page: Charlie Stinson- Denton ISD School Board Trustee Place 6

Lori Tays, 39

Town of residence: Lantana

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 7 years 10 months

Occupation: Pediatric Emergency Room Nurse

Education: Emergency Medical Technician Certification

Associate Degree in Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Previous public service: I’ve been volunteering at the Denton ISD school my children attend since 2017 and am a PTA member. I am a Girl Scout and serve as a troop leader as needed. I was voted hospital-wide Employee of the Year by my peers in 2016. I am a member of the Emergency Nurses Association, which is the premier organization for ER nurses worldwide. I am also a member of the Denton LULAC Council.

As a school board member I want to advocate for children and their adults. I am a Pediatric ER nurse and mother of two Denton ISD kids. I am educated on the physical, emotional, and social development of kids and recognize there are barriers to learning that may begin from outside of the classroom. It is my practice to treat all humans with dignity and respect, regardless of their belief system, race, gender, or socioeconomic status. I have experience collaborating with differing personalities and egos, utilizing my strong communication and critical thinking skills to achieve common goals.

Mission statement: As a school board member I want to advocate for children and their adults. My goals are to ensure student success, improve teacher retention, continue our fiscal stewardship and preserve the vision of a nonpartisan school board.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent?Yes

Facebook page: Lori Tays for Denton ISD, Place 6