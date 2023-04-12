Weir: Denton County hiring mental health navigators

A couple of weeks ago, The Denton County Commissioners Court approved the hiring of two Mental Health Navigators who will work under the direction of Denton County Public Health (DCPH) as they launch a new program which will make it easier for individuals to find available resources to address non-emergency mental health concerns. Mental Health Navigators define barriers to those in need of such services and work to connect clients with appropriate resources. They also follow-up to improve compliance with treatment, access resources needed for positive outcomes, and increase overall stability.