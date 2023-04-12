Weir: Denton County hiring mental health navigators

A couple of weeks ago, The Denton County Commissioners Court approved the hiring of two Mental Health Navigators who will work under the direction of Denton County Public Health (DCPH) as they launch a new program which will make it easier for individuals to find available resources to address non-emergency mental health concerns. Mental Health Navigators define barriers to those in need of such services and work to connect clients with appropriate resources. They also follow-up to improve compliance with treatment, access resources needed for positive outcomes, and increase overall stability.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads and County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell came over for an interview to explain the program to residents. They also talk about the qualifications for the position, what the salary will be, and other factors related to the new program, including the definition of someone in need of mental health services.
More info at: www.dentoncounty.gov/643/public-health