Brakes Plus coming to FM 407

A new auto shop is coming to Highland Village, following the site plan approval from City Council on Tuesday night.

The old Chase Bank building on the site, 2370 Justin Road, will be torn down to make way for the Brakes Plus building, which will be about 4,900 square feet on the western side of the property. The property owner intends to build and lease two buildings to two different potential tenants, but has only submitted plans for one of them.

The Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission recently unanimously recommended approval of the proposed site plan as presented, except P&Z wanted a wall sign on the east elevation of the building to be removed. Tuesday, the council approved the site plan as recommended by P&Z, with signs only on the south and west sides of the building.

