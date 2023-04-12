Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Brakes Plus coming to FM 407

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Brakes Plus in Lantana

A new auto shop is coming to Highland Village, following the site plan approval from City Council on Tuesday night.

The old Chase Bank building on the site, 2370 Justin Road, will be torn down to make way for the Brakes Plus building, which will be about 4,900 square feet on the western side of the property. The property owner intends to build and lease two buildings to two different potential tenants, but has only submitted plans for one of them.

The Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission recently unanimously recommended approval of the proposed site plan as presented, except P&Z wanted a wall sign on the east elevation of the building to be removed. Tuesday, the council approved the site plan as recommended by P&Z, with signs only on the south and west sides of the building.

Click here for more information about Brakes Plus.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

