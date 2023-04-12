Keep Flower Mound Beautiful invites community to Spring Trash-off

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful is inviting local residents to its annual Spring Trash-off and Environmental Fair later this month.

Every spring, the organization hosts the community clean-up event in which volunteers spread out around town and pick up trash. Volunteers are encouraged to register here and choose their cleanup location before the event, scheduled for April 29 at Flower Mound High School. Volunteers will pick up supplies by 8:30 a.m. and return by 11 a.m. to drop off trash they collected and leftover cleaning supplies.

Meanwhile, starting at 10 a.m., KFMB will be running the Environmental Fair with a native plant sale, educational booths, community organizations and more. Also during those two hours, Flower Mound residents will be able to drop off household items to be recycled, such as plastic bags, clothing and textiles, books, medications, electronics, papers to be shredded and more.

Click here for more information and to register for the cleanup.