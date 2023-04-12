Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Highland Village council approves construction of temple

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Building elevation rendering courtesy of the city of Highland Village

The Highland Village City Council on Tuesday night voted to approve a site plan for a future temple near an elementary school.

The Bo Hyun Buddha Temple and Zen Center will be located at 105 Barnett Blvd., just south of Heritage Elementary School. The property is zoned for single-family residential use, but a place of religious worship is an allowed use within all city zoning districts.

The property owner intends to eventually construct three buildings on the property, but the only part that has been approved is the nearly 6,000-square-foot building, according to city documents. The owner intends to remove 22 trees from the property to accommodate the construction of the first building, and to plant 14 replacement trees along Barnett Boulevard.

Recently, the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the site plan. After brief discussion Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to approve it as presented.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.