Harvest Chick-Fil-A expected to open next year

Chick-Fil-A has submitted to the state its plans to build a new restaurant near Argyle.

Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston announced nearly one year ago that the popular fast food restaurant would be coming to the future development, Harvest Town Center. The restaurant has filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that it plans to construct a 5,600-square-foot drive-thru restaurant on the northwest corner of I-35W and FM 407. The estimated construction timeline listed is January to June 2024, according to the TDLR website.

Harvest Town Center will be a mixed-use development just east of the Harvest subdivision, and it will have a grocery store, restaurants, other retail space and multi-family homes. Hillwood has not announced the names of any businesses that will be coming to Harvest Town Center.