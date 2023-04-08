Saturday, April 8, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Former Double Oak mayor passes away

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Double Oak Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman
Chuck Bimmerle

The Town of Double Oak shared the news that former Mayor Dr. Charles (Chuck) Bimmerle passed away on Saturday.

Mayor Bimmerle and his wife Marlena (Deak) moved to town in 1976. He often joked the town’s population really grew when they and their nine children became residents.

Dr. Bimmerle, 84, lived a life full of community volunteer service. Aside from a brief stint in the early 80’s as mayor, for 15 years Chuck was known as the “Double Oak Sign Guy.” He maintained all the town’s signs and was always available and willing to help his friends, neighbors, and the town, according to a press release from the town.

An industrial engineer formerly with Ford Motor Co., Dr. Bimmerle became a consultant on the F-16 aircraft. He was a professor at the University of North Texas for over 21 years and jokingly referred to his Ph.D. as “Pizza Hut Dude.”

Every July 4th, the Bimmerle family was always together in their front yard watching the annual Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department’s July 4th Parade pass by their home.

“Mayor Charles Bimmerle was a great leader and volunteer for the town. Double Oak benefitted in so many ways because of his knowledge and sense of community spirit. I will miss my friend,” said Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly.

Previous articleMoney Sense: Retirement homework — deciding where you want to live
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.