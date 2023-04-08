Former Double Oak mayor passes away

The Town of Double Oak shared the news that former Mayor Dr. Charles (Chuck) Bimmerle passed away on Saturday.

Mayor Bimmerle and his wife Marlena (Deak) moved to town in 1976. He often joked the town’s population really grew when they and their nine children became residents.

Dr. Bimmerle, 84, lived a life full of community volunteer service. Aside from a brief stint in the early 80’s as mayor, for 15 years Chuck was known as the “Double Oak Sign Guy.” He maintained all the town’s signs and was always available and willing to help his friends, neighbors, and the town, according to a press release from the town.

An industrial engineer formerly with Ford Motor Co., Dr. Bimmerle became a consultant on the F-16 aircraft. He was a professor at the University of North Texas for over 21 years and jokingly referred to his Ph.D. as “Pizza Hut Dude.”

Every July 4th, the Bimmerle family was always together in their front yard watching the annual Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department’s July 4th Parade pass by their home.

“Mayor Charles Bimmerle was a great leader and volunteer for the town. Double Oak benefitted in so many ways because of his knowledge and sense of community spirit. I will miss my friend,” said Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly.