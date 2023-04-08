Saturday, April 8, 2023
Pastor’s Place: Let us pray

Pastor Ron Holton, RockPointe Church

In the 2013 movie “Gravity,” Sandra Bullock’s character, Ryan, at a point of hopelessness, cries out that nobody has ever taught her how to pray. I do not desire for you to ever come to a point where you have to say the same.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wonder how we should approach our Lord in prayer because His Word gives us instructions on how to pray in The Lord’s Prayer:

Pray then like this: “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” (Matthew 6:9-13 ESV)

How then do you pray “like this?”

One simple way is to follow the PRAY acronym: Praise, Repent, Ask, and Yield.

Praise God for who He is and what He has done. Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. (Matthew 6:9)

Repent of any sins you have committed. Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. (Matthew 6:12)

Ask for your needs and for the needs of others. Give us this day our daily bread, … and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. (Matthew 6:11, 13)

Yield your will to God’s will. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. (Matthew 6:10)

Now that you know a method for praying, will you commit to spend at least three minutes a day in prayer? It’s never too late for you to make prayer a priority in your life. Will you join me in developing (or continuing) a habit of prayer this year?

 

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.

