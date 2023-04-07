Tequila Ranch Cocina opens in Northlake

A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Northlake.

Tequila Ranch Cocina opened its doors for the first time this week in the fast-growing Northlake Commons development, 1485 Commons Circle, Suite 400. The new eatery offers Tex-Mex fare and a large drink menu, featuring a variety of margaritas. The restaurant has a covered patio and offers to-go orders, as well as full-service dine-in.

Restaurant staff expects to be open Friday from 6-10 p.m., and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Once fully up and running, the restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.