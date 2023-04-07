Meet the Candidates: Northwest ISD Board Place 7

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Northwest ISD, three seats are expiring in May. In Place 5, Amanda Smith and Jennifer Stephens are challenging Incumbent Steve Sprowls’ reelection bid. In Place 6, Jon Pendergrass is challenging Incumbent Lillian Rauch, and in Place 7, Michelle Slater is challenging Incumbent Jennifer Murphy.

The district also called a special election for a $2 billion bond referendum to build 12 new schools, three new stadiums and lots of other upgrades.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Place 7 on Northwest ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 7 (3-year-term)

Jennifer Murphy, 46

City of residence: Fort Worth

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 13 years

Occupation: Director of Foundation Relations, Texas Wesleyan University

Education:University of Nebraska-Lincoln

May 1999 B.A. Communication Studies major, International Affairs minor

Certified Grants Specialist, August 2005

Previous public service: *Leadership NISD, Class of 2019, Northwest ISD, May 2019

*Northwest High School Baseball Booster Board Member, 2018 – Present

*PTA Involvement at Kay Granger Elementary and Tidwell Middle School

*Northwest ISD Council of PTA’s Golden Acorn Member

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am seeking re-election after serving my first term as trustee. Since I began my service in December 2020, I have been deeply committed to providing strong public schools and safe learning environments, while honoring the highest level of professionalism and accountability.

I believe quality leadership is based on the fundamental values of empathy, compassion, honesty, and integrity. Throughout my career, I have dedicated myself to serving the community in my daily work. I believe that the combination of my non-profit & education professional experience, personal commitment to community service, and my dedication to represent ALL STUDENTS makes me an ideal candidate.

I have lived in the district for 13 years and have served the district in a variety of ways. This service has been invaluable in preparing me to be a purposeful and dedicated trustee.

Mission statement: My mission is to focus on providing strong public schools for “Every Student Every Day”. Through my board service I work to ensure all students and teachers have the tools and support they need to be successful in the classroom.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent?Yes. My youngest son is currently a student at Northwest High School and my oldest son graduated from Northwest in 2021.

Website: murphyfornisd.com

Facebook page: Re-Elect Jennifer Murphy for Northwest ISD Trustee Place 7

Michelle Slater, 39

Town of residence: Justin

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 6 years

Occupation: Head of Architecture, Americas

Education: Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Western Governors University Texas

Previous public service: Americas Leadership Board member

Global Board of Architects member

President of the Kai Ken Society of America

AKC Parent Breed Club member

HOA Board member

PTA Board member

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? As a Northwest ISD Mom, I care deeply about our community and the future of our children. That’s why I am running for school board. I want to be an advocate for the families in our district, working towards protecting and enhancing our community. I am committed to serving families and helping them avoid some of the challenges that our children face. My only goal is to serve you and listen to your ideas, so that we can work together to create positive change for our children and families. By working together, I am confident that we can provide a safe, nurturing, and high-quality education for all students in our district so that we may celebrate the joys and successes of our NISD community.

Mission statement: Residents can expect me to serve our community with honesty and integrity. I am committed to putting our children’s education first and working towards enabling parental rights in the education system.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes

Website: votemichelleslater.com

Facebook page: Michelle Slater for Northwest ISD Trustee – Place 7