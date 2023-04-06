Thursday, April 6, 2023
Don’t stand up in the canoe!

CTG Staff
Tim Wilson

At camp kids enjoy activities that are too dangerous for home, like archery, canoeing, and cooking over an open fire! To keep your camper safe, remind to avoid tipping the canoe, don’t stand up! For parents, here are some camp tips.

All Texas summer and day camps must be licensed each year after fulfilling state guidelines found in Texas Health and Safety Code Ch. 141. Camps must provide each camper with safe, healthy conditions, facilities, and equipment free from known hazards that could cause injury. To be sure your kid’s camp is licensed and in good standing, just look them up by searching the web for “Texas youth camp license.”

Licensed camps have a duty under the law to provide a safe environment and activities. You likely signed a waiver before your child left for camp. That wavier probably states you assume responsibility for injuries while your child is at camp. Be careful because they are filled to the brim with legalese that tilt toward protecting the camp. Even after signing a waiver, the camp could be responsible if they were negligent by breaching a duty like failing provide a safe environment and activities noted above.

Take the time to read the camp’s handbook. It functions like guardrails to keep your camper safe by explaining the rules of the road. It will explain the conduct rules, camp policies, emergency contact numbers, and descriptions of the actives at camp. Knowing the rules of the road and encouraging your camper to follow them will help ensure they have a fun and safe summer camp. Be safe and have fun. Just don’t stand up in the canoe!

Attorney Tim Wilson is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact him at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

