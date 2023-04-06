Thursday, April 6, 2023
Senior Talk DFW — April 2023

Edwena Potter

How do you know when it’s time to move? Here are some things to think about.

1. You’re concerned about the safety and security of your home.
2. Your home is too big now that the kids are gone.
3. You want to be closer to family.
4. You feel lonely and isolated where you are.
5. The maintenance of your home is overwhelming.
6. You’re tired of cooking and cleaning.
7. Stairs in your home are becoming a burden; your home no longer fits your physical limitations.
8. Your gut just tells you it’s time to move on.

Now it’s time to plan!

The thought of moving can be overwhelming. Where do you want to go that fits your current lifestyle? What services do you need and want today AND in the future? What are your living options based on your finances and goals? What’s stopping you from moving now? Do you think you should plan sooner or later?

Next figure out who is the team of professionals who can help you. You want to include people to help declutter and pack, repair and prepare the home for sale or rent, hire a trusted REALTOR with experience and execute long term financial goals and payment of care services needed.

As a Real Estate Planner and Certified Senior Housing Professional I have the team of people who can walk this path with you. Everyone’s situation is unique. We look at YOUR home, your finances, your needs and help develop a plan.

Do you have investment properties in addition to your residential home? Things to explore are strategies to create generational wealth, have family harmony, pay less taxes, and have peace of mind knowing you have a custom-designed plan.

You’re invited to our “Candid Conversations for Today’s Seniors” on April 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. at NCTC, Parker Square Flower Mound, where we’ll discuss 55+ Living Options. RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Real Estate Planner – Keller Williams Realty

(Sponsored content)

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.