Argyle P&Z recommends approval for third car wash, again

The Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission voted Wednesday night to recommend approval of a permit for a new car wash, which would be the third carwash in or just outside Argyle town limits.

Fast Lane Car Wash is proposed to be built on the southeast corner of FM 407 and Avalon Boulevard, just east of I-35W. The property is currently zoned Community Retail. Developers brought the Specific Use Permit request in fall 2022 before P&Z and Town Council and received approval, but a new flood plain study prompted changes.

“When the flood study was completed … the flood plain line is actually further east than we had originally conservatively planned for … (which) allows for a little bit more developable land,” said Justin Landsdowne, senior project manager for McAdams, during the P&Z meeting.

More developable land allowed developers to shift some things around and make more room for a bigger facility. The first SUP application that was approved called for a 3,390-square-foot building with a max height of 37 feet, and the new one includes a 6,115-square-foot building and a max height of 45 feet. There are also more employee parking spots and vacuum parking spaces in the new application.

According to the P&Z presentation, construction would begin later this year and could open in 2024.

P&Z voted 4-1 to recommend approval. The SUP now goes to Town Council for approval. The site plan for the carwash will need approval in the future.

Fast Lane would be the third car wash in the immediate Argyle area, after a car wash opened at the new Shell/Sonic on Hwy 377 in February 2022 and WhiteWater Car Wash opened just south of the Shell in January 2023.