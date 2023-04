The Cross Timbers Gazette hosted a forum for Argyle ISD Board of Trustees candidates on April 5 at Argyle High School.

Two school board seats are being contested this May. Place 1 candidates Tori Ryon and incumbent Craig Hawkesworth and Place 2 hopefuls Leigh Ann Artho and Nick Reynolds participated in the forum. In Place 3, incumbent Sam Slaton is seeking reelection unopposed.

The forum was video recorded by The Talon, Argyle High School’s student-run newspaper.