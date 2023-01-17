WhiteWater Car Wash opens in Argyle

A new car wash opened last week in Argyle.

WhiteWater Car Wash is now open at 8763 Hwy 377, south of the Frenchtown Road intersection. The company’s website touts the WhiteWater service as a “better, faster, and high-quality car wash at an amazing value.” The full service car wash has complimentary towels and vacuums, three-day rain check on certain washes, state-of-the-art equipment and more. Unlimited memberships start at $20/month.

The new car wash is immediately south of a smaller car wash, located in the Shell parking lot, that opened in February 2022.