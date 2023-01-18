Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Stroup: Just keep the change

Looking at Thanksgiving in my rear view mirror I heaved a sigh of relief. My timeless proven recipes had seen me through another delicious feast. And even if a side or two had a bit too much or less of that or this, the green bean casserole would always be the same old ‘go to’ dish. No need to change a thing as it’ll always taste just as I wish.

And true to form the Christmas rush was just ahead. And I lived through that despite minimal dread…the making of lists, the shopping, the wrapping of gifts. Year after year the game is the same. But I knew what was to come so no change to deal with made Christmas time fun.

Now things were about to settle down, yep, seems like smooth sailing was coming around. Wait a minute. Wait a minute. My computer was telling me of an upcoming unveiling. Oh for the love! It’s a new software version it wants to install. I don’t have to do anything, just learn to use it that’s all. It’s supposed to enhance my usage and improve the old program I’m just getting used to. I’m PC challenged to say the least so the news of this different application was like unleashing a beast. Why can’t they just leave stuff alone? I’m perfectly happy staying in my old zone. However, if others desire these jazzed up renditions they can be my guest. I’m a little jealous ~ I must confess ~ that I lack the ability many people possess. When decoding new info I sure have my limits. It takes me forever, sometimes hours, sometimes days, but never just minutes.

These changes they make are very disturbing.  I’m set in my ways, I guess out of touch. To learn something new is ‘unsimply’ unnerving. Go ahead and call me old fashioned or call me old school. Or you can just call me an old stubborn fool.

A similar scenario occurs periodically when I pick up my phone. It never fails as I read the screen I let out a moan. It will say, “Software update iOS 16.something is available and will be installed later tonight.” I’m totally unsure of what that means except I’m certain it’s never a good thing. I wasn’t asked for my opinion nor did I have a choice. And sure enough the next day the installation had been completed. Here I was again faced with lo so many changes. And again by progress I had been defeated.

Just so I’m making myself perfectly clear
I rate change of any kind right up there

With ironing and darning old smelly socks
And especially cleaning out the cat’s litter box!

Cindy Stroup is a Double Oak resident and has been contributing to The Cross Timbers Gazette for over 30 years. Read her column each month in The Cross Timbers Gazette newspaper.

