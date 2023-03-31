Friday, March 31, 2023
Weir: Dr. Terry Senne running for Denton ISD Board

Bob Weir
Bob Weir
0
4
Dr. Terry Senne and Bob Weir, photo and video by Netsky Rodriguez

As voters prepare to go to the polls during early voting from April 24 to May 2, and on Election Day, May 6, they will be selecting candidates who are running for offices in towns, cities, and school boards. Dr. Terry Senne is running for Place 6 in the Denton Independent School District race.

She came over for an interview to tell voters about herself, her reasons for wanting to be on the school board and to talk about some issues related to the education of our children. She sent the following short bio:

“I’ve lived in Denton now for 16 years. My husband and I raised our family of three while living in Illinois and North Carolina. I am a grandmother of 4 boys with another grandson on the way (very soon). I’ve spent my 40-year professional career in the field of Education as a public-school teacher, teacher educator, and administrator in higher education. My Ph.D. is in Educational Reseach & Policy Analysis, (North Carolina State University). I’ve held various positions in leadership on the state and national level throughout my career. And I’ve been happily retired for 2 years.

“I have several concerns about what is happening to our schools here in Denton, as well as across our nation. We are on the educational precipice. We are at the crossroads, and must change the direction right now, or free-fall to a point of no return. My top concerns are:

“The public schools are indoctrinating our children and grandchildren through Critical Race Theory/CRT, sexualization/gender identity, refusal to remove library and instructional materials porn, Social and Emotional Learning/SEL, instead of focusing on excellence in academics.

“Parents’ Rights are being neglected or ignored, and their concerns appear to fall on ‘deaf ears.’  Additionally, some of the Board policies provide a ‘loophole,’ allowing the district to provide services to students without parental consent.

“Accountability and Transparency are lacking overall–types of assessments employed, interpretation of faculty/student data, lack of Board follow-up with parents, progress updates on projects, meaningful and measurable outcomes, etc.”

“Something has to be done, right now. Our children and grandchildren need to be rescued before it’s too late. I have the qualifications (assessment, policy analysis, curriculum redesign) and leadership skills to turn this Board around. I will stand in the gap for our children. This Board needs an independent conservative voice and advocate for children, families, and academic excellence.”

Bob Weir is a former NYPD officer, long-time Flower Mound resident and former local newspaper editor.

