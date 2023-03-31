Sheriff’s Corner — March 2023

Woman’s Empowerment Program

If you are a female and are interested in a self-defense class we would like to invite you to our next Woman’s Empowerment Program (WEP) on Saturday, April 15, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Main Courthouse on the 2nd floor, 1450 E. McKinney St. Registration is required by email at: [email protected] Please submit full name along with contact information. Ages 15 years and older may attend.

We’re Hiring!

Are you looking to start your career in Law Enforcement? Mark your calendar and come see us at the next job fair on Wednesday, March 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Union building on the University of North Texas Campus. For more information, call 940-349-1550.