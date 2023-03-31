Friday, March 31, 2023
Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

A resident reported on Jan. 25 that she dated a male subject for one month, and after she broke up with him, he has continued to send her letters and texts, mainly poems and long messages about how he’ll wait for her.

On Feb. 2 at 7:25 p.m., an officer checked out an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on a rock near Bumbershoot BBQ.

Spring Training started a bit early, when on Feb. 6 at 8:39 a.m., a property owner reported that some children had thrown a baseball through the window of a vacant rental house on Creekside Trail. The caller didn’t want to press charges but wanted to document the incident and ask if police could increase patrols in the area.

On Feb. 6 at 1:03 p.m., a resident on Perth Court reported she saw someone on her surveillance video going through her trash overnight and took some papers.

On Feb. 11 at 3:58 a.m., a caller on Oregon Trail reported hearing loud music and people. Police arrived and found people leaving a party.

On Feb. 14 at 10:31 a.m., a caller reported that housing side panels valued over $10,000 had been stolen from a residential job site on Craigmore Drive.

A resident reported that she received a threatening letter from a contractor who had done septic work at her home in 2021. Something smelled funny about the situation.

