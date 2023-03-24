Weir: Cancer is not a death sentence

Perhaps, the scariest word in the English language, especially when attributed to someone we love, is “cancer.” Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world, after heart disease. Some of the most common types of this disease are breast, prostate, colon, lung, basal cell, lymphoma and melanoma cancers. Leading causes include tobacco use, obesity, poor diet, lack of physical exercise and excessive intake of alcohol. Thankfully, early detection and treatment often result in eradicating the disease before much damage occurs.

As frightening as the “C word” is, it is not a death sentence. Although there is no cure yet, the modern world of medicine offers several treatment options that can maintain a long healthy life for those who follow the guidelines. I invited Dr. Dennis Costa, a hematologist and medical oncologist with Texas Oncology at Medical Arts Drive in Flower Mound, to come over for an interview to share some thoughts on the dreaded disease. The following is a short bio of Dr. Costa:

“Medical degree in 1984 from the Medical College of Wisconsin; residency in internal medicine at Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center in 1987; fellowship in hematology/medical oncology completed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, part of Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center, in 1984- 1985.

“Society of Air Force Physicians, American College of Physicians, American Society of Hematology, American Society of Clinical Oncology. In 2009, D Magazine elected Dr. Costa as one of the best hematology oncologists in Dallas, Texas.” For more info please click on: Texas Oncology-Flower Mound | Texas Oncology