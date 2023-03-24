Lightning believed to be cause of Argyle house fire

Fire investigators believe a house fire in Argyle early Monday morning was caused by a lightning strike.

At 6:16 a.m., Denton County ESD No. 1 firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Boonesville Bend. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic and roof, according to an ESD news release. Additional units were requested, and fire crews from Denton, Flower Mound and Justin responded to assist.

Two adults and three pets were safely evacuated from the home, and there were no injuries reported. After a quick interior attack, firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Severe storms were moving through the area at the time of the fire, and the cause of the fire is suspected to be due to lightning and is under investigation.

The damage was extensive, according to an ESD spokesperson, and the family is displaced by the fire.