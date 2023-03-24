TxDOT hosting open house meeting about extending FM 1171

The public is invited to a public meeting next month regarding the Texas Department of Transportation’s plan to extend FM 1171 to directly connect Flower Mound and Justin.

The proposed project would construct 3.5 miles of roadway to extend FM 1171 from I-35W to west of FM 156 in Justin, according to a TxDOT public hearing notice. The proposed facility would consist of widening a portion of John Wiley Road to a six-lane urban roadway (three lanes in each direction) and extending the six-lane roadway east beyond FM 156 to a proposed connection/extension to Harmonson Road. The proposed facility would then become a divided four-lane rural roadway and extend approximately 1.9 miles to the east, where it would again become a six-lane urban roadway as it approaches I-35W. The entire proposed facility would include median-divided pavement, turn lanes, bridges, and culverts. The urban section of the proposed 6-lane curbed roadway would include a 16-foot-wide median, as well as pedestrian/bicycle shared use path and sidewalk with ramps on both sides of the road. The interim 4-lane rural roadway (6-lane ultimate) would include a 60-foot-wide median, according to TxDOT.

The proposed project would also include the widening and southward extension of Tally Boulevard to four lanes that approach a traffic circle from the north and extends Harmonson Road as a four-lane urban roadway west from its intersection with FM 156 to the modern roundabout, according to TxDOT. Those roadways would be flanked with sidewalks with ramps on both sides.

The proposed right-of-way width would range form 116 to 300 feet, and could displace three non-residential structures. Relocation assistance will be available for displaced property owners.

The public meeting — which will be held in an open house, come-and-go format — is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. April 6 at Gene Pike Middle School, 2200 Texan Drive, west of the I-35W/Hwy 114 interchange. Residents will be able to learn more about the proposed project and provide feedback to TxDOT staff. The meeting’s materials will be posted to keepitmovingdallas.com/FM1171 at 6 p.m. on April 6 and will be available through April 21.