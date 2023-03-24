Donors needed at upcoming blood drive in Flower Mound

Carter BloodCare is asking local residents to make a lifesaving difference by donating blood next week.

All blood types are needed, but O negative blood (universal blood type) is at a critical level, meaning there is less than one day’s supply available for patients who need transfusions, according to a Carter BloodCare news release.

The Carter BloodCare Bus will participate in the Mike Lyon Blood Drive, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 1 at Flower Mound First Baptist Church, 1901 Timber Creek Road.

There are limited time slots available. Click here to sign up.