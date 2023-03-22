Argyle ISD announces location of next elementary school

Argyle ISD on Wednesday announced that its fourth elementary school will be located in Harvest.

The location of the campus is the northwest corner of 17th Street and Cleveland Gibbs Road on 23 acres donated to the district by Hillwood Properties, developer of Harvest. Construction is projected to begin this summer, the district said in a news release Wednesday. The campus, which is part of the voter-approved 2022 bond package, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 and will serve students in Pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade.

“We are excited to begin construction on our district’s fourth elementary school,” said Argyle ISD School Board President Sam Slaton. “Thank you to the community for voting to approve the bond to make this necessary expansion possible and to Hillwood Properties for graciously donating this land to the district.”

The campus will be built for an 850-student capacity and designed similarly to Argyle West and Argyle South, the news release said. The district’s 10-Year Strategic Growth Plan includes a commitment to maintaining 850-capacity elementary campuses for consistent instructional space across the district.

“Having a second elementary in the western part of the district provides much-needed instructional space for our elementary students in this rapidly growing area,” said Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright.

Elementary School No. 4 is one of two elementary schools in the 2022 bond package. Elementary School No. 5 is projected to open in 2026. Argyle ISD currently has more than 2,400 elementary students, and that total is expected to more than double by 2033.

Argyle ISD is planning a community ground-breaking event for the campus later this school year and will announce the date in the coming weeks.

Click here to learn more about Argyle ISD’s 2022 bond projects and the 10-Year Strategic Growth Plan.