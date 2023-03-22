Wednesday, March 22, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

HGT Construction: If you can dream it, they can build it

Mark Miller
By Mark Miller
0
2
Project manager Ryan Lambert shows off the elaborate children’s clubhouse HGT Construction created in the backyard of an Argyle house. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Wanting to be closer to and expand beyond owner Keith Dill’s home area, HGT Construction is in the process of completing a move from Sanger to FM 1830 in Argyle. That will allow the company to easily serve more clients throughout southern Denton County and beyond.

“We thought this was a great spot to do business,” said Ryan Lambert, who for the past two years has served as project manager, field superintendent and estimator for the company Dill started in 2019.

HGT is a full-service construction company that focuses on custom-built residences and major remodels. Basically, ithandles anything that takes between one day to four months to complete.

“We build custom homes from scratch,” said Lambert.

HGT Construction is among four companies owned by Dill. The others are involved with trucking, excavation and boat docks. The company converted an old barn into offices and training rooms in two weeks and the original house into a showroom in less than six weeks. All that’s left is a shop and parking lot.

Under their leadership, HGT Construction has expanded from one three-person crew to four, and plan to make it 10 crews in the near future.

“What sets us apart from most of the other companies, which subcontract out and you’ll see a million different faces, is my guys do just about all of it,” Lambert said. “For about 90 percent of our jobs you’ll see the same three friendly faces every single day.”

HGT Construction also has enough people to put two or three crews on a job if necessary.

“We have a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are dedicated to delivering top-quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. From initial planning and design to final execution and project completion, we handle every aspect of the construction process to ensure that our clients receive the best possible results.”

Doing everything internally also increases accountability.

“We don’t have to chase anyone down,” said the 31-year-old Lambert, who has been a remodeler since age 18. He led his first crew at 19.

Besides complete builds, HGT works on porches and patios, siding, flooring and roofing, baths and kitchens, decks and pergolas and concrete.

“We offer pricing for a variety of budgets starting with economical features to luxury and high-end fixtures and design,” Lambert said. “We really enjoy bringing the homeowners’ vision to life.

“If the homeowner shows us a photo on Pinterest, we can have it built. After all, our slogan is ‘If you can dream it, we can build it.’”

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit hgt-construction.com or houzz.com.

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleMeet the Candidates: Double Oak Mayor
Mark Miller
Mark Miller

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.