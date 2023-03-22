HGT Construction: If you can dream it, they can build it

Wanting to be closer to and expand beyond owner Keith Dill’s home area, HGT Construction is in the process of completing a move from Sanger to FM 1830 in Argyle. That will allow the company to easily serve more clients throughout southern Denton County and beyond.

“We thought this was a great spot to do business,” said Ryan Lambert, who for the past two years has served as project manager, field superintendent and estimator for the company Dill started in 2019.

HGT is a full-service construction company that focuses on custom-built residences and major remodels. Basically, ithandles anything that takes between one day to four months to complete.

“We build custom homes from scratch,” said Lambert.

HGT Construction is among four companies owned by Dill. The others are involved with trucking, excavation and boat docks. The company converted an old barn into offices and training rooms in two weeks and the original house into a showroom in less than six weeks. All that’s left is a shop and parking lot.

Under their leadership, HGT Construction has expanded from one three-person crew to four, and plan to make it 10 crews in the near future.

“What sets us apart from most of the other companies, which subcontract out and you’ll see a million different faces, is my guys do just about all of it,” Lambert said. “For about 90 percent of our jobs you’ll see the same three friendly faces every single day.”

HGT Construction also has enough people to put two or three crews on a job if necessary.

“We have a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are dedicated to delivering top-quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. From initial planning and design to final execution and project completion, we handle every aspect of the construction process to ensure that our clients receive the best possible results.”

Doing everything internally also increases accountability.

“We don’t have to chase anyone down,” said the 31-year-old Lambert, who has been a remodeler since age 18. He led his first crew at 19.

Besides complete builds, HGT works on porches and patios, siding, flooring and roofing, baths and kitchens, decks and pergolas and concrete.

“We offer pricing for a variety of budgets starting with economical features to luxury and high-end fixtures and design,” Lambert said. “We really enjoy bringing the homeowners’ vision to life.

“If the homeowner shows us a photo on Pinterest, we can have it built. After all, our slogan is ‘If you can dream it, we can build it.’”

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit hgt-construction.com or houzz.com.

