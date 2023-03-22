Meet the Candidates: Double Oak Town Council

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Double Oak, residents will choose a new mayor and they will elect two new Town Council members. The seats currently occupied by Casey Parsons and Scott Whisenhunt are expiring in May, and both incumbents are not seeking reelection. Four candidates — Ginger Brittain, Mike Gwartney, Lisa Miller and Pat Wellen — are vying for one of those two seats.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Double Oak Town Council are listed in alphabetic order below.

Town Council, 2 seats (2-year-term)

Ginger Brittain, 66

How long have you resided in the town you wish to represent? 16 years

Occupation: Senior Executive Assistant

Education: Attended Abilene Christian University

Previous public service: Double Oak Town Council Member 2018 – 2019

Officer – DFW Culture Council – J. P. Morgan Chase

Co-Director and Event Planner for Employee Appreciation Week – J. P. Morgan Chase

President of Ranchview High School Athletic Booster Club

Volunteer – Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? As a member of the founding family, it is my honor and obligation to carry on what the family started in 1974. A family which has a history of service. I want to work toward goals which are advantageous to every resident in the community. I want to work with other council members to plan for Double Oak’s best possible future. It’s important to remember what has drawn people to Double Oak which includes the spacious living – lot sizes are no less than 1 acre. I want to continue the forward thinking that brought us to where we are today. My former experience on Town Council, leadership skills and commitment to serve the residents makes me the best choice.

Mission statement: Serving the residents of Double Oak is my upmost priority. Listening, understanding their concerns and issues; bringing them to a cohesive team of Council members in order to find the best solution both short and long term for the Town of Double Oak.

Mike Gwartney, 63

How long have you resided in the town you wish to represent? 2.5 years

Occupation: General Contractor

Education: University of Central Oklahoma

Bachelor of Science, Business Management

1979 – 1981

Previous public service: None

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am running because I am concerned with the way my tax dollars have been spent. The previous council allowed money to be spent frivolously that should not have been spent. I believe it is my money, my tax dollars. My goal is to make a difference. While people like to complain, and talk about how bad the government is, little action, or risk is taken. I am willing to try and do my best to Keep Double Oak Great, safe and a great place to live.

I will act in the best interest of the residents at all times. Listen to residents to determine a practical budget, keeping expenditures in check with City Council approval. Plan for the future Kings Road, drainage and infrastructure needs with resident’s input. Support 24/7 Police patrol and safety. We will Keep Double Oak Great!

Mission statement: We will act in the best interest of the residents at all times. We will with the help of residents determine a practical budget, keeping expenditures in check with City Council approval. We will plan for the future Kings Road, drainage and infrastructure needs with resident’s input. We will support 24/7 Police patrol and safety.

Facebook page: Mike Gwartney for Double Oak City Council

Website: keepdoubleoakgreat.com

Lisa Miller, 47

How long have you resided in the town you wish to represent? 4 years

Occupation: Accounts Payable Manager

Education: A.S. Riverside City College – Business/Accounting

Previous public service: Marcus High School Cross Country and Track – Treasurer for 3 years

Marcus High School and McKamy Middle School – Judge Robotics for 5 years

Flower Mound Track Club – Little Jet Coach for 9 years

Christian Brothers Automotive – National Service Day for 4 years

Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department – Parties and Trainings for 4 years

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? In 2019 my family moved from Flower Mound to Double Oak and I fell in love with this amazing town the first time I drove through it. I love the small town feel and the sense of community. My husband joined the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department and it’s been amazing to see first hand what a commitment these men and women make to our community not just in an emergency situation but also for community events such as the 4th of July Parade and Santa Clause riding through Double Oak. I am looking forward to working with all of the Double Oak Residence in continuing to harvest a culture that we all love.

Mission statement: Double Oak is our town and our future where we want to have generations of families come back to live. We need to keep it safe by supporting our Double Oak Police Department and our Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department. It’s important to listen to the needs of all of the Double Oak residents while spending their tax dollars responsibly.

Pat Wellen, 59

How long have you resided in the town you wish to represent? 15 years

Occupation: Research director for a nonprofit

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree with a Texas teacher certification from Texas Tech University

Masters of Science Degree in Consumer Economics from Oklahoma State University

Previous public service: I have been on the board of the Double Oak Women’s Club since 2009. I am currently the Chairperson for the Directory and have previously held the positions of 2nd Vice President and club Secretary.

In 2022 I was appointed to the Double Oak 50th Anniversary Committee and the Double Oak Strategic Planning Committee.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? Double Oak has always been a town where you could trust your elected officials to do the right thing. But trust was broken last year when then Mayor Beougher used town funds, without council or citizen input, to give each staff member $25,000 premium pay bonuses rather than using the money to correct town drainage problems. I believe the residents of Double Oak deserve a council that will listen to them and respect them.

I believe the town needs to change how it budgets, engages citizens, and makes decisions. If you elect me to town council, I promise:

• I will be transparent in my actions and words.

• I will be financially responsible with Town Finances – your money.

• I will listen to and respect residents.

• I will be dedicated to the continual improvement of our town roads, drainage, and other concerns brought by the citizens of this community.

Mission statement: My mission is to bring fiscally conservative business principles to the governance of Double Oak. To act with courage to ask questions, make decisions, and ensure that citizens voices are heard.

Facebook page: Pat Wellen for Double Oak Town Council

Website: keepdoubleoakgreat.com