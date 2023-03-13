Local police departments warn of multiple phone scams

Two local police departments recently took to social media to warn residents about phone scams targeting people in Denton County.

Last week, the Double Oak Police Department urged residents to tell their friends and family who are on Medicare to avoid a reported scam in which callers tell potential victims that their Medicare card is about to expire, and the caller needs personal information from the potential victim.

“This is not valid and you should never give anyone your personal information over the phone,” DOPD said in a statement. “If they give you a number to call, do not call!”

If you get a call like this, call police or a verified Medicare phone number.

A few days earlier, the Denton Police Department said that it has recently received reports of a scam in which a caller claims to be a Denton PD sergeant and requests money for warrants.

“We will NEVER call you asking for money, gift cards, credit card information, etc.,” Denton PD said in a statement. “Even if the number looks real, remember that scammers can spoof phone numbers. lease hang up if something doesn’t feel right – you can always give us a call at 940-349-8181 if you have any questions or want to confirm if an officer is contacting you.”