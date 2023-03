A new sushi restaurant has opened in Flower Mound.

Tomo Sushi has been in a soft opening but celebrated its grand opening Monday at 2628 Long Prairie Road, Suite 105,between Fish City Grill and Costa Vida. The new Japanese eatery’s menu consists of fresh sashimi and sushi rolls made with ingredients like yellowtail tuna, seasoned crab, avocado, mango and even crawfish, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

To see the menu and place an order, click here.