New smokehouse opens in Flower Mound

Harold Dean Smoked Goods opened a new restaurant in Flower Mound over the weekend.

HD Smoked Goods is a local family business that has sold its barbecue at farmers markets, from its food truck and through its catering service. It’s known for fresh ingredients and multi-generational recipes.

“Our genuine Texas pecan wood provides a smoke that is smooth and leaves the mouth watering for more,” the company’s website says. “Try the brisket, pulled pork, smoked wings or one of the other great items on our menu – you will not go away hungry or unsatisfied!”

The new smokehouse opened its doors for the first time on Saturday at 5801 Long Prairie Road, Suite 870. Its hours, for now, are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

