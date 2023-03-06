Siblings linked to organized retail thefts in Highland Village, Lewisville, more

Detectives in Lake Worth have linked two siblings they arrested recently to organized retail thefts in at least a dozen North Texas cities, including some in southern Denton County.

On Feb. 27, Lake Worth police responded to a local business, where someone reported a theft in progress, according to a Lake Worth Police Department news release. The suspect vehicle was leaving when police arrived, and they followed the suspect vehicle, which refused to stop. A few minutes later, the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into a field and three people got out.

Destiny Goynes, 22, was arrested immediately, but the other two suspects escaped on foot. A search of the area by police officers, a K-9 team and the Fort Worth Police Department’s helicopter turned up empty. But a resident saw one of the suspects and reported it to police, who responded and located the suspect. After another foot pursuit, 19-year-old Dexter Goynes (Destiny’s brother). Police found more than $2,800 in stolen merchandise (candles) in their vehicle.

Investigators have since linked the pair to similar thefts in Highland Village, Lewisville, Allen, Frisco, Irving, Fort Worth, Euless, Carrollton, Wylie, Watauga and Weatherford, losses totaling nearly $28,000, according to the LWPD news release.

“Throughout history, the black market sale of stolen goods has provided a source of revenue for criminal organizations,” said Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian. “On the surface, candle theft may seem insignificant, but in reality, organized retail theft feeds many of the underlying crime problems that communities across our country are experiencing.”

The Goynes siblings were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a felony. Police expect to make more arrests related to the thefts across DFW. Businesses or people with information on crimes the Goynes may be involved in are asked to contact LWPD detectives at 817-237-1224 or [email protected]