Local civic club receives Community Service Award

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Summit Club of Flower Mound was presented the Ed Wright Community Service award for Denton County at the NCTC Starlite Gala Friday.

The North Central Texas College Foundation held its annual Starlite Gala on Friday, honoring individuals and organizations that have given their time and resources to further NCTC and their local communities.

The NCTC Foundation established the Ed Wright Community Service Award to recognize individuals, organizations, and/or businesses for meritorious service to the college and/or the community. The Ed Wright Community Service award for Denton County was presented on Friday to The Summit Club of Flower Mound.

“The club is dedicated to fostering community leadership through community service,” said NCTC Foundation Board Member Pat Lawson. “They support local organizations and activities that promote and demonstrate to our youth the importance of giving back to the community and how that enhances the quality of life for all – both today and tomorrow.”

The club is the oldest civic club organization in Flower Mound, and was established in 1974 with the motto of Community Leadership and Community Service. Forty-nine years later, members live this motto by serving the town at events such as the Children’s Independence Day Parade, Sunrise Service on the Mound, Flower Mound Smoke Fest, Back to School Fairs, All in for Kids, collecting can goods, delivering turkeys to Flower Mound police and fire departments, cooking hot dogs, and Breakfast with Santa. The club is always willing to show up and help others.

“This organization is a strong supporter of NCTC by not only endowing two scholarships to support students attending the college, but by helping cook pancakes for a NCTC Foundation fundraising event and several members serving on the NCTC Foundation Board,” said Lawson.

The Starlite Gala was held at the WinStar Convention Center with attendance over 500 guests. The F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor that can be granted to graduates and former students of NCTC, was presented to George Burrow, who has over 34 years in education teaching in Celina, Whitesboro and Gainesville ISDs.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

