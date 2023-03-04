Saturday, March 4, 2023
Small leaks can become big problems

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

Many homeowners discount the seriousness of a small plumbing leak because it hasn’t caused a major problem. In addition, it can be difficult to identify those leaks.

Rarely do homeowners check for leaks or visual water damage under the bathroom or kitchen sink or an attic-installed water heater on a regular basis. The longer small leaks go undetected the more they can lead to more significant plumbing problems. When water consistently flows through the pipes the high pressure at the compromised area slowly causes wear and tear and the pipe eventually bursts.

There are other problems that a small undetected leak causes like mold and mildew growth often within 24 hours. If the leak isn’t repaired, it only increases mold growth and the possibility of respiratory issues.

Fixing leaks versus fixing burst pipes: A burst or broken pipe can require complex repairs to your plumbing system. In some cases, you may end up with water damage repairs like your cabinets, flooring, walls, and ceiling. Generally speaking, addressing and fixing a small leak cost can be significantly less than having to repair a burst pipe.

In 2021 I shared how I installed a new “smart gadget” with the phone app called FLO earlier in the year and how during the freeze it sent me alerts for 4 days about the leaks that popped up in my home as the pipes thawed and automatically shut the water off.  Then we encountered a supply chain problem and FLO became unavailable. Good news: FLO is now available!

Contact your insurance agent and see if smart water devices like FLO qualify for a homeowner policy discount.

Visit the water leak protection page at ForceHomeServices.com. Schedule your in-home visit with one of our plumbing professionals for a free in-home proposal. It would be our pleasure to serve you!

(Sponsored Content)

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

