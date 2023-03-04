Saturday, March 4, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Spruce up your estate plan!

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Timothy Wilson

Warm weather is here which brings spring cleaning. While you’re spring cleaning, it’s a great time to spruce up your estate plan by organizing your financial records, reviewing your beneficiaries, and updating your estate planning documents.

As you collect account statements for tax preparation, consider reviewing and updating your beneficiaries. A beneficiary is a person you designate to receive property from a bank, brokerage account, or an insurance policy after you pass away. To update your beneficiaries, contact your bank, broker, or insurance company. Beneficiaries you designate will trump (supersede) your wishes in your last will and testament.

Besides the tax bill, organizing documents for taxes is the worst part of spring cleaning. Consider opting in for electronic delivery of statements to reduce the amount of paperwork you have to manage. Financial institutions offer access to your accounts via an app or web portal, which may be more secure than having to manage printed copies.

Now after reviewing your financial records and beneficiaries, it’s the perfect time to spruce up your estate plan. Your estate plan should at least include your will, power of attorney, medical power of attorney, and HIPAA release.

Your estate plan must evolve as your life changes through marriage, divorce, birth, death, kids growing up, or changes to your finances. That’s why it’s important to periodically review your estate plan with your estate planning attorney to ensure the plan still meets your needs and goals as they exist today. Over time your circumstances may dictate that you need other estate planning strategies like appointing a guardian before the need arises or creating a trust to handle some of those life events.

If you need help updating your estate plan, give Hammerle Finley a call. We would love to hear from you!

Attorney Wilson is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact him at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleMedicare Supplement FAQ
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.