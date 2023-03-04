Hagenbuch: SB 605 – A chance to cut health care costs for small businesses and employees

As a small business-owner, safeguarding the health and wellbeing of my employees is one of my highest priorities. Part of that is making sure they have access to affordable health care benefits and prescription drug coverage, resources necessary to ensure they can continue serving our customers and keeping my business growing.

However, small business-owners like me are working harder than ever to make ends meet and it’s getting harder and harder for us to be able to afford health coverage for our employees. We know how to run a business; we don’t need the government dictating how we take care of our employees. Unfortunately, big government mandates are raising costs for businesses and patients across Texas, and it’s time for lawmakers in Austin to do something about it.

Meanwhile, big drug companies continue to raise prescription drug prices without any accountability. Their relentless price hikes go well above the rate of inflation, and in 2023, drugmakers have already hiked the price of nearly 1,000 drugs – just by the end of January.

This is all the more frustrating considering that polling shows 80% of Texas voters want affordable and accessible health care coverage, and more than 70% would even go to a different pharmacy if it meant having more affordable prescription drugs.

However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

A new bill sponsored by Senator Drew Springer, SB 605, would cut through the red tape of anti-business health care mandates and prevent cost increases at the pharmacy counter. This bill would help Texans get affordable prescription drugs from lower-cost pharmacies. More than that, it would help reinforce the pro-business, limited-government ideals that underpin our great state.

We thank Sen. Springer for taking a stand for small businesses, but this is just a first step. Now we need our other lawmakers to support him and act as a voice for all employers and employees in the state. We’re counting on them to seize this opportunity to promote affordable health coverage and prescription drugs for Texas businesses, employees, and families.

This new legislative session, we ask our legislators to walk the walk, and stand by Texas businesses and employees.

Brent Hagenbuch is the Denton County Republican Party Chairman and a small business owner.