Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional dumpster rentals with Griffin Waste Services

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
1
Burney and Amanda Roberts provide affordable dumpster rental solutions for residential and commercial needs. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Nearly every homeowner has had debris and stuff left over from landscaping or remodeling projects, estate sales, tree trimming, and more. They feel great about how everything looks, but they inevitably don’t have the means to haul everything to the landfill. On top of that, the city won’t accommodate during the weekly trash schedule. Even traditional dumpster rentals are costly and inefficient.

Thankfully, a new waste removal company called Griffin Waste of Denton County has become the go-to choice for residents and business owners who crave a convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional dumpster rental services.

“We can handle mostly anything accepted at the landfill, and it’s an easier process than you get elsewhere,” Burney Roberts said. He opened his franchise in January to serve Denton and surrounding areas. “Someone has stuff to get rid of, so they can rent our dumpster, fill it up, and I’ll come back and haul it off. It’s pretty straightforward.”

Griffin Waste has 20 locations across the United States, and its 10 cubic-yard dumpsters are perfect for residential and commercial use because they are the size of a small car and can fit into almost any space without being a nuisance. They also feature low sides for loading and a convenient, easy-to-operate gate. The standard rental package is five days, though the timeframe can be customized for shorter or slightly longer uses. Roberts even offers a 30-minute curb load and haul away option.

“Many times, customers don’t need to fill an entire dumpster — maybe they have 30 trash bags that the HOA won’t let them keep on the curb or the city won’t pick up,” Roberts said. “I come by and get it out of there quicker.”

Reserving a dumpster is simple. Call 940-326-3047 or visit GriffinWaste.com.

 

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)

