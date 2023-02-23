Area police departments seeking vehicle theft suspects

The Hickory Creek and Little Elm police departments are asking the public for help in identifying suspects in two recent vehicle thefts.

Police were called about 3:30 p.m. Sunday about a stolen vehicle from the Murphy’s USA gas station, 4200 FM 2181, according to a HCPD news release. Security video showed a man get in the vehicle and drive away while the victim was inside the store.

That suspect and another suspect, a woman, were seen in a black Lexus that had been reported stolen earlier that day in Little Elm, according to the news release. Both vehicles have been recovered, but the suspects are still at large.

The male suspect is described as black, in his 40s or 50s and about 6’0″ to 6’2″ tall. The female suspect is described as white, about 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall, medium build with long wavy blonde hair. If you have any information about either suspect, contact police at 214-975-0431.