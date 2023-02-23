Argyle assessing street conditions

The town of Argyle announced this week that it has launched a new “project to inventory the condition of all streets within the town limits.”

The town has retained Data Transfer Solutions to perform the assessment for the project, the town said in a news release on Wednesday. Residents may see the DTS van traveling throughout the town through Sunday. It will collect imagery and data to create digital video inventory and complete the assessment.

Residents with any questions can contact Argyle Town Hall at 940-464-7273.