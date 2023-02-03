Friday, February 3, 2023
Voices of Flower Mound to perform at Carnegie Hall this month

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Voices of Flower Mound

After a years-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Voices of Flower Mound community choir is set to perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City on President’s Day.

Concert organizers arranged a concert featuring the music of Dr. Mack Wilberg of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. They searched for choirs that had performed some of Wilberg’s work and found VOFM and invited the group in 2019. The concert “Simple Gifts,” conducted by and featuring the works of Wilberg, was originally scheduled for President’s Day in 2021, but had to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. VOFM is sending about 30 performers, and they will join with other choir members to form a group of about 150-200 people.

After nearly four years of waiting, the group is eagerly anticipating the concert on Feb. 20.

“Everybody is on pins and needles and just can’t wait for it to happen,” said VOFM President Ron Miller. “It’s like waiting for Santa to come at Christmas.”

VOFM Director Dr. Arturo Ortega wrote in a blog post about the illustrious history of Carnegie Hall and the excitement leading up to the concert, saying the group is practicing constantly in preparation.

“So here we are, about to become part of the legendary hall’s recorded history,” Ortega wrote. “Our feelings run the gamut between excitement, awe, reverence and humility. To get to experience this with friends is sublime.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

