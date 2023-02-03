Aging in Style with Lori Williams: What you need to know about strokes

Did you know that strokes are the #5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States? They occur for two reasons: a clot or obstruction of blood flow to the brain (called “Ischemic”) and when a blood vessel ruptures (“hemorrhagic”). Both cause death in regions of the brain from lack of oxygen and blood flow.

Regardless of type, the likelihood is you either know someone or will know someone who will suffer a stroke. My husband had a stroke on Christmas Day 2022 – it came as a surprise to my entire family, but thankfully I knew the signs of a stroke and was able to get him medical attention quickly.

You can remember the signs of a stroke with the acronym F.A.S.T.:

F: Face drooping

A: Arm weakness

S: Speech slurring/difficulty

T: Time to call 9-1-1

80% of strokes are preventable… know the risk factors that are within your control: High blood pressure (120/80 is the healthy range), smoking, diabetes, physical inactivity, obesity, high cholesterol, carotid artery disease, and atrial fibrillation (aFib – a heart rhythm disorder). Be sure to get regular checkups and know your numbers. The risk for having a stroke increases after the age of 65, however, a stroke can occur at any age.

Listen to my podcast, “Aging in Style,” to learn more about strokes. You can find all episodes on my website www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC a FREE service guiding seniors and their families through the maze of senior housing. She is also the host of the podcast, Aging in Style. Lori is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and resident of Flower Mound.

(Sponsored content)